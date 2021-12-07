Jerry Jones: We’ll use La’el Collins or Terence Steele as a sixth offensive lineman to help running game

Getty Images

The Cowboys should be getting Terence Steele off of the COVID-19 reserve list in time for him to play against Washington this weekend and that creates a question about who will start at right tackle.

Steele was starting there when La'el Collins was out of the lineup and he did a good job, but Collins has returned from his suspension to start three of the last four games for Dallas. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he’s not concerned about which player starts because “both of them will play a lot” as the Cowboys will be using one or the other in place of a tight end in hopes of giving a jolt to the running game.

“I think it’s the best we’ve been all year,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “You’ve got an improved Collins. You got a Steele that we know and are very confident he can play at the right tackle — just play well there. And, so, in doing so, we will use the fact that we got Collins at his best this year. We got Steele. We’ll use that as one of the, or a way, to help our running game. We will do that. What that lets us do relative to any other formations that we use, we’ll have a big guy in that you would normally have a tight end. That will help us out.”

Washington has been grinding out wins in close games in recent weeks and they’re likely going to try to follow the same formula this weekend. A rushing attack that can eat up time and yards would help Dallas counter anything their divisional rivals want to throw their way.