Justin Fields’ status an “ongoing discussion” for Bears this week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs and it remains up in the air whether he’ll be able to make it back into the lineup against the Packers this week.

Head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the Bears are “never going to put him at risk medically” and that the team will have an “ongoing discussion” about his availability over the coming days. Fields was limited in practice last week and Nagy said pain tolerance will be a big factor in their conversations.

While that discussion is taking place, they’ll also be making sure that Andy Dalton is ready to go.

“In the meantime, we have to be able to do like we did last week, too,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Which is kind of prepare on both sides of it.”

Nagy said he liked how Fields’ confidence was growing before the injury and we’ll learn later this week if he’ll be able to take that confidence back out to the field.