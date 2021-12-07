Nick Caserio won’t comment on David Culley’s status until after the season

Getty Images

The Texans are the first team officially eliminated from playoff contention in the NFL this season, but General Manager Nick Caserio isn’t ready to start talking about 2022 and beyond.

Caserio was on SportsRadio 610 on Tuesday and he was asked about whether head coach David Culley will return for a second season in Houston. Caserio said that he will not discuss Culley’s future with the organization until his first season as the Texans’ head coach has come to an end.

“I’m not going to make any comment on what’s going to happen after the season,” Caserio said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com.

As a 66-year-old with no previous head coaching experience, Culley was a surprising choice for the job this offseason. He wasn’t given much of a hand to play with in terms of the talent on the roster, but we’ll have to wait to see if gets a shot to work with a high draft pick and whatever assets the Texans might get in a trade involving quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.