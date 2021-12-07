Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey are leaving Oklahoma to enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey declared for the 2022 NFL draft Tuesday.

Winfrey tweeted “Ocho out” in announcing his decision. He will not play with the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon.

“I want to thank my coaching staff for not only pushing me in every way possible to be a great football player, but also pushing me to be a great man,” Winfrey wrote. “Thank you to Coach (Lincoln) Riley for taking a chance on me. Thank you coach (Alex) Grinch for for all the lessons on how to deal with life’s everyday adversities. The whole staff believed in me from day one, and I know the future is bright for this prestigious university.

“It has been my dream to play in the NFL ever since I can remember.”

Winfrey transferred to OU from Iowa Western Community College in 2020. He also received offers from Baylor, Arizona and Alabama.

In two seasons in Norman, Winfrey made six sacks and 56 pressures.

On Monday, the Sooners lost outside linebacker Nik Bonitto to the NFL.

“The last four years in Norman have been some of the best times of my life,” Bonitto wrote. “I have made unforgettable memories and made some long-time friends. I (want) to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates, and most importantly you, Sooner Nation. Although this place has always been home, I’m excited for this next chapter of my life. With that being said I have decided to opt-out of the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Although my time is done, I will always have that OUDNA.”

Bonitto finishes his OU career with 19.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.