Report: Jason Garrett a candidate for Duke’s head coaching job

Getty Images

The Giants fired Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator Nov. 23. He might soon return as a head coach.

Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer reports that Garrett is a candidate for Duke’s head coaching job. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko also are on the school’s radar.

The Blue Devils and Cutcliffe parted ways Nov. 28 after 14 seasons. Cutcliffe went 77-97 with six bowl appearances.

Garrett was fired before completing his second season with the Giants.

He became the Cowboys’ interim head coach in 2010 before earning the full-time job. The Cowboys did not renew his contract after the 2019 season.

He has never coached at the collegiate level.