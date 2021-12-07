Report: Tyrod Taylor has torn ligament in injured wrist

Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has ligament damage in his injured left wrist, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The injury impacts Taylor’s ability to receive snaps from center and to grip the ball.

Davis Mills played 23 snaps in relief of Taylor in Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and is expected to start this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mills replaced Taylor in the third quarter.

Because his throwing hand isn’t injured, Taylor may still be able to serve as a backup in the interim. The injury is considered a week-to-week issue for Taylor.

Neither Taylor or Mills had much success against the Colts. Taylor was 5-of-13 for 45 yards with an interception before exiting the game. Mills then went 6-of-14 for 49 yards the rest of the way. Both quarterbacks were sacked twice.

Houston’s only two wins this season came with Taylor at quarterback. Mills is completing 65.5 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns in eight interceptions in six starts made this season in place of an injured Taylor.