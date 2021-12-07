Run-heavy game gives Patriots an unexpected edge for rematch

Posted by Mike Florio on December 7, 2021, 11:15 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
By throwing the ball only three times and running it 46 times against the Bills on Monday night, the Patriots have acquired one very specific advantage for the December 26 rematch between the two teams.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, coach Bill Belichick acknowledged that the Bills will have directly witnessed far less of the team’s passing game.

“We were talking about that last night,” Belichick said with a laugh, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “We can use our whole passing game. All the pass plays we have, they haven’t seen.”

Of course, the Patriots have put plenty of passing plays on film. But when the fifth of eight quarters between the two teams commence in 19 days, the Patriots will be doing things they didn’t do against the Bills the first time around.

Unless it’s really windy at Gillette Stadium and the Patriots run it as much or more in Week 16.

5 responses to “Run-heavy game gives Patriots an unexpected edge for rematch

  1. Their running game is fierce. The rookie just plows through people, Harris is always great, and that line blocks in textbook fashion.

    They can beat anyone w/ that running game.

    The Bills – and other teams – will fare better if they can build a lead early. Force the Pats to pass more and have to come from behind.

  2. Josh Allen needed to make one play…ONE PLAY…and couldn’t get it done. Let’s not gush to much about the Pats.

  3. The game was not as close as it looked. The final score would have been 14-3 if not for N’Keal Harry touching that punt when he should have been far away from it.

    Only Pats fans do this. It actually WAS as close as it looked – but the Bills also fumbled while they were driving, and then came up short on 2 red zone opportunities.

    I only ever see Pats fans do the “we would have won by more if we played perfectly” thing. There were mistakes on both sides.

  5. jjackwagon says:
    December 7, 2021 at 11:22 am

    Josh Allen needed to make one play…ONE PLAY…and couldn’t get it done. Let’s not gush to much about the Pats.
    Exactly. Getting sacked all over the place and missing receivers just like Lamar, but with no criticism whatsoever.

