Ryan Fitzpatrick having hip surgery, out for 2021

The chances of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returning to the field this season have changed from slim to none.

Fitzpatrick is having arthroscopic hip surgery and will not play again in 2021, according to multiple reports.

Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million contract and he suffered the hip injury in the first game of the season. That forced Washington to turn to Taylor Heinicke, who has not been great but has played well enough recently that it’s unlikely they would have gone back to Fitzpatrick even if he were healthy enough to play.

The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick will be a free agent in March and will likely have some teams interested in signing him as a backup, but no one is going to give him $10 million to be a starter again.