Saints waive Kenny Stills, Malcolm Roach

Coming off a long weekend after playing the Cowboys on Thursday, the Saints have made a couple of moves before beginning their practice week.

Per the transaction wire, New Orleans has waived receiver Kenny Stills and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.

Stills had appeared in 10 games with four starts this season, making five catches for 64 yards with a touchdown. He was targeted five times but didn’t make any receptions in the the Week 13 loss to Dallas.

One of quarterback Taysom Hill’s passes in the second quarter intended for Stills was intercepted.

Roach appeared in six games with two starts this season. He made seven total tackles with an interception and a pass breakup.

The Saints have also signed receiver Kevin White to the team’s practice squad. The former Bears first-round pick has spent most of the season on New Orleans’ practice squad, but was signed to the 53-man roster in late November. He has one catch for 38 yards in 2021.