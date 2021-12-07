Sean McDermott on Brian Daboll’s performance: “We didn’t take advantage of opportunities tonight”

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Bills offensive Brian Daboll could leave the team to become a head coach, eventually. He also could leave the team for other reasons.

After Monday night’s 14-10 loss to the Patriots, coach Sean McDermott was asked a very simple and direct question about Daboll: “Is he doing a good enough job to set this offense up for success?”

McDermott didn’t say, “Yes.” And, when asked a question like that, any answer other than “yes” is “no.”

“Well, I didn’t think honestly we took advantage of opportunities tonight,” McDermott said. “I really didn’t. I mean, the ball’s at the 40 yard line. You know? We’re one for four in the red zone. So we’ve got to figure that part of it out.

Part of the problem, frankly, is that the Bills waited too long to trust Josh Allen to throw the ball in the wind. In the first half, Buffalo dialed up only 10 passes. In the second half, they threw it twice as many times. The sense of urgency that fueled the final two drives, both of which petered out in the red zone, should have shown up earlier — because it was obvious Allen could deliver consistently and effectively.

Indeed, the success that they had throwing the ball later in the game shows that they should have been throwing it earlier. And that’s where the discussions behind the curtain become highly relevant. What was the game plan before the wind became an issue? Who decided to de-emphasize the pass early? Who decided to go heaving with passing the ball later? To the extent there was push an pull between McDermott and Daboll, who pushed and who pulled?

Frankly, it doesn’t matter. Unless the offense improves down the stretch, Daboll could end up being pushed out the door, based on the response McDermott provided after the fourth loss in seven games.

24 responses to “Sean McDermott on Brian Daboll’s performance: “We didn’t take advantage of opportunities tonight”

  1. The offense wasn’t particularly good but the real reason they lost is the defense giving up 225 rushing yards even though they knew the other team would run every single time. That is on the head coach and DC being outperformed and unable to make adjustments.

  2. This is why I always get nervous about the thought of hiring the trendy flavor of the year coordinator as a Head Coach

  3. I only hope I never have to see another 1st & 2nd down Singletary up the middle for 1/2 a yard. SMH

  6. Sean McDermott needs to get fired once the season ends. This team is soft because of McDermott & he makes excuses and blames everyone but himself. If the continue to keep him, they’ll remain relevant but he’ll never put the Bills over the top to compete for a Super Bowl.

  7. McDermott is going to lose his team by criticizing his players and OC, but not taking any responsibility himself. Surprised he doesn’t have more composure.

  8. Contrary opinion, a QB that has regularly turned it over this season under the best conditions had zero turnovers.

    The Bills had chances to win but couldn’t effectively run the ball and were dominated on both sides of the ball. Their kicker missed a field goal from extra point distance. Diggs couldn’t catch a throw he makes on any other night. A back shoulder throw that would have given the Bills the lead was blown out of reach and bounds.

    The Bills didn’t lose because they didn’t throw, they lost because they couldn’t run nor stop the run.

    Sometimes you need to give the other team credit.

  9. The OC on the other sideline didn’t have a great night either. Poor punts, drive extending penalties and an absurd ‘muffed’ punt gave the Bills ample opportunity to grab hold of this game and keep it. Let’s be real, the Patriots weren’t going to be able to come back if they got behind with the game plan they used.

  11. Throwing the ball and actually watching it blowing around on TV the odds were that the Pats were going to intercept a ball (or several), the real issues not enough salary cap to have a decent run game and the biggest issue is the failure of the D-coordinator (and the defensive minded head coach) to the let Pats run right over the top of them even with stacking 10 or 11 guys in the he box.

  12. The story of that game is that the Pats flat out said to the Bills: ‘We are going to run the ball EVERY TIME and you’re not going to be able to stop us.’ And they did. The Pats completely emasculated the Bills in that game.

  14. It’s easy to say you had “opportunities,” but the game is competitive and the defense affects whether or not an offense can cash in on those opportunities. New England’s defense was very good last night. Josh Allen didn’t look very comfortable. Dropped passes and missed throws aren’t the coaches’ fault.

  15. After the first month of the season it looked as if the Bills would be contenders. Now we see they are only pretenders. You can’t win in the playoffs if you can’t stop the run. You also aren’t going to win many games when your offense looks like it’s stuck in the mud. Let’s face it, the Bills were trounced by the Jags. Allen has been terrible. The defense has been terrible. There’s always next year Bills fans.

  16. He should have said; we are on to Tampa.

    Where, of course the Patriot’s Alumni (Gronk & Brady) will make sure he has to come up with a new set of excuses, for his next loss.

    Another 1-year dynasty bites the dust.

    Adios

  17. Last night featured a top opponent in bad weather. But a few weeks back when they were held without a TD in the loss to the Jags? THAT’S the game that should really have caused major concern but they blew it off as just a bad week like Super Bowl contenders routinely lose to 1-6 teams all the time.

  18. The Bills spent the offseason building to beat KC – and they did. But now they’re not built to beat more physical teams like the Pats.

    I’m trying not to read TOO much into the game. The situation played to the Pats strengths, and could be a different story in game 2. But BB is still head & shoulders above everyone. I think McD is a good coach, but BB outcoaches everyone.

    At least he doesn’t have the best QB anymore. Allen was incredible last night. Once again this season, he carried the team as much as he could.

  21. The Colts and the Pats just gashed the Bills D for 500 yards on the ground. I don’t think it’s the OC you should be concerned about.

  22. Mike, I think it should be noted that it was not that they were not TRYING to throw the football. They were trying to be judicious. He had Diggs open twice, and hit him ONCE (and Diggs looked over the wrong shoulder) and the pass was off the next time due to wind.

    So, I don’t think you have assessed what they were thinking or doing accurately or fairly.

    CATCH the ball Diggs. Dang it.

  23. Is it any surprise that Buffalo can’t run the ball or stop the run? No, not at all. This has been going on for two years now. The talent up front on both sides of the ball is lacking and to make matters worse, Feliciano has missed several games this year.

