Tom Brady holds firm as MVP favorite

Tom Brady is accomplishing many things at the age of 44. One of those accomplishments may be to win the MVP award.

PointsBet has the Buccaneers quarterback at +175 to win the prize for the fourth time in his career.

There’s a sizable gap between Brady and the next guy on the list, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s at +600. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray comes in at +750, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen has fallen to +1000 after being the early-season favorite.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sits at +1200, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +1400. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has regressed to +1600 along with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, the non-quarterback with the best odds.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt presents the best value by far, at +25000. On track for 24.0 sacks, if Watt breaks that single-season record of 22.5 and if Pittsburgh makes it to the playoffs, he could get some votes. PFT’s Charean Williams, who holds one of the 50 Associated Press votes, said on Tuesday’s #PFTPM that her two current finalists are Murray and Watt.

As a practical matter, the true favorites will be the quarterbacks of the No. 1 seeds in each conference. But a historic performance by a non-quarterback can help someone like Watt get there, like it did with running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Thus, the ongoing scrum or the No. 1 seed in each conference will go a long way toward determining the MVP. And if Watt can keep racking up sacks, he could throw a wrench into the final decision.

  3. Notice that Rogers isn’t going to win the award? Packer trolls are triggered and eating crow today!

  4. I hope not. I rather he wins another SB MVP than NFL MVP. The MVP curse is real. The last MVP who won the SB was Kurt Warner in 1999. And everytime Aaron Rodgers won the MVP, Brady went to the Super Bowl.

  5. So far, Brady has it and only Rodgers can catch him. But personally, I like Watt. All of these QBs have had at least 2 real stinkers this year. Why reward any of them? But when Brady wins, we all know that equates to no Superbowl win for the NFL MVP. Nice.

  7. Rodgers won’t be picked solely due to COVID.
    Murray missed too much time (4 games).
    Parsons has almost as many sacks as Watt and rushes the passer 1/2 the times.

    Brady vs Taylor.
    The QB always wins, but per usual, shouldn’t. The Bucs are littered with talent. While he’s doing well for his age there are many QBs that could have plugged in and had just as good of a season. Meanwhile, Taylor will end up with at least 1800 yards and 25-27TDs rushing and another 500 yards and 3-5 TD for a total of 2300 all purpose yards and 28-32 TD.

    I’d give Taylor the vote.

