Tom Brady likely to break Drew Brees’ all-time completion record on Sunday

Tom Brady is likely to add another NFL record to his career total on Sunday.

Brady will probably break the all-time completions record, currently held by Drew Brees, at some point during the Buccaneers’ home game against Buffalo.

Brees retired with the record of 7,142 completions in his career. Brady is currently at 7,125 career completions, so he needs 17 to tie the record and 18 to break it. Brady hasn’t been held to less than 20 completions in any game this season, so getting 18 against the Bills is a safe bet.

If Brady falls short, however, there would be some additional drama to the Buccaneers’ next game, which is against the Saints on Sunday Night Football. If Brady doesn’t break Brees’ record against the Bills, he’d be in line to break the record against Brees’ former team.

The official NFL records only count regular-season games. Brady also has 1,106 postseason completions, by far the most ever, and if those were included, Brady would already easily have the career record.