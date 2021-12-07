Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees include Dak Prescott, Tyrann Mathieu, and Derrick Henry

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Tuesday.
The prize honors players for their community service work off the field as well as their excellence on it. All nominees receive a $40,000 donation to the charity of their choice and the winner of the award receives a $250,000 donation. The winner will also join active past winners J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and Calais Campbell in wearing a jersey patch denoting the honor.
Among this year’s nominees are Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, and Titans running back Derrick Henry. Evans joins Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Chargers center Corey Linsley (the Packers nominee in 2020), Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen as repeat nominees.
Here’s the full list of nominees
Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum
Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis
Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman
Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips
Carolina Panthers: DJ Moore
Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham
Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard
Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons
Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
Houston Texans: Justin Reid
Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack
Kansas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu
Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller
Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker
Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr
New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: Logan Ryan
New York Jets: Quinnen Williams
Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen