Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees include Dak Prescott, Tyrann Mathieu, and Derrick Henry

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Tuesday.

The prize honors players for their community service work off the field as well as their excellence on it. All nominees receive a $40,000 donation to the charity of their choice and the winner of the award receives a $250,000 donation. The winner will also join active past winners J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and Calais Campbell in wearing a jersey patch denoting the honor.

Among this year’s nominees are Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, and Titans running back Derrick Henry. Evans joins Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Chargers center Corey Linsley (the Packers nominee in 2020), Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen as repeat nominees.

Here’s the full list of nominees

Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum

Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis

Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman

Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips

Carolina Panthers: DJ Moore

Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham

Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons

Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones

Houston Texans: Justin Reid

Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu

Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr

New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

New York Giants: Logan Ryan

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry

Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen