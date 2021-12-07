Week 14 AFC playoff picture: The Patriots are back on top

Posted by Josh Alper on December 7, 2021, 9:01 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Patriots missed the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2008, but any thoughts of an extended decline in New England have gone out the window.

Monday night’s 14-10 win over the Bills was the seventh straight for the Patriots and they now find themselves with the top seed in the AFC playoff race. They’ve also moved to a comfortable lead over Buffalo in the AFC East heading into a bye week that will allow them to rest up ahead of the final four games of the season.

When one team goes up another must go down and Buffalo’s fortunes are cloudier than they’ve been at any other point this season. They’ve stumbled to a 3-4 record since starting 4-1 and now have a trip to Tampa on the schedule with the Steelers and Colts hot on their tails. Both of those teams have beaten the Bills this season, so it would be a good time for the defending AFC East champs to right the ship.

Here’s how the whole AFC playoff picture shapes up heading into Week 14:

1. Patriots (9-4) The Patriots have allowed 36 points over their last five games and they’ll have an extended period to come up with the right answers for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 15.

2. Titans (8-4) They looked out of gas in Week 12, but had last week off and they get a chance to get right against the Jaguars this weekend.

3. Ravens (8-4) Cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s season-ending injury is a blow to their defense and they’ve only scored 61 points the last four weeks, so there’s a lot to figure out on both sides of the ball in Baltimore.

4. Chiefs (8-4) Sunday’s win was their fifth in a row, but the Chargers remain on their heels with a rematch on tap for Week 15.

5. Chargers (7-5) Their sloppiness allowed the Bengals back into Sunday’s game for a bit before they righted the ship and they should be able to keep the pressure on Kansas City by handling the Giants at home this weekend.

6. Bengals (7-5) They came into Week 13 off back-to-back blowouts, but made too many mistakes against the Chargers to extend their winning streak.

7. Bills (7-5) While the schedule has some soft spots after they face the Bucs, they may be chasing a playoff spot instead of trying to hold onto one at that point.

8. Steelers (6-5-1) Beating the Ravens jolted some life back into the Steelers and they can’t afford a letdown in Minnesota on Thursday night.

9. Colts (7-6) They’ll return from their bye week with a home game against the Patriots and a chance to take a big step forward in the playoff race.

10. Raiders (6-6) It will be difficult to see them making the postseason if they don’t win in Kansas City on Sunday.

11. Browns (6-6) Did the bye week provide a shot in the arm to the struggling offense in Cleveland?

12. Broncos (6-6) Any hope generated by their Week 12 win over the Chargers was doused by their loss to the Chiefs, but the Lions are visiting this weekend and that could keep some fires burning in Denver.

13. Dolphins (6-7) No one’s been able to stop the Dolphins from winning the last five weeks, but they’ll have to find a way to remain in a groove despite being off this week.

14. Jets (3-9) The offense looked OK for half of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but the defense and kicking game were subpar all day long.

15. Jaguars (2-10) There wasn’t much fight in them against the Rams, which is probably good news for the Titans as they head into this weekend.

ELIMINATED

16. Texans (2-10) Congratulations to the first team officially eliminated from playoff contention in the NFL this season.

12 responses to “Week 14 AFC playoff picture: The Patriots are back on top

  1. Patriots back on top…. Ha ha ha sorry patriots crybabies, you thought is was all over after last season….

  3. Bills are a half game ahead of the Dolphins. Not only have they already lost the top of the AFC East mountain back to Bill they are in real danger of not even making the playoffs.

  5. It’s shaping up to be a very interesting end to the season. What happens with Josh Allen’s mega contract if they fail to make the playoffs. Can the Chiefs regain the top seed in the conference. With the Ravens decimated with injuries and Lamar struggles to carry the team all by himself, can they hold in. This makes the next few week much more interesting with so many teams in the hunt.

  6. Losing Humphrey isn’t that big of a loss for the Ravens secondary. They were turrible before he got hurt and they will still be turrible with him gone.
    It’s hard to recall a division leading team that has given up so many huge pass plays as the Ravens.

  8. Long way to go, tough games to play, NE could easily lose to the Colts, Buff in round 2 and Miami in the finale and finish 10-7 which is about where only the most optimistic predictors had them before the season started

  9. This conference actually warrants the extra Playoff spot.

    8 teams on that list could win the conference, if they hit their groove.

  11. Let’s see … Twenty straight winning seasons with Brady, one aberrational losing season in 2020, and now another extended, really long period of excellence. It must be exhausting to hate the Patriots.

  12. Belichick will never have a winning season again without Tampa Bay Tommy Brady. He’s a nothing coach without Brady. The coach is nothing and neither is the rest of the players, the Patriots only won because it was literally all Brady, he did everything.

    Belichick’s record in Cleveland is who he really is as a coach. He’s not even on Rex Ryan’s level lulz. Belichick won’t even get in the hall of fame that’s how bad he is without Brady. Pats should fire Belichick and get a coach in there that can win a few games without Brady.

    😂😂😂😂😂

