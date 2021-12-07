Will Compton signing with Raiders

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Will Compton has found a spot with the Raiders.

Compton announced that he is signing with the AFC West club on Tuesday. It’s a return to the Raiders for Compton as he also played for the team during the 2019 season.

Compton had 41 tackles in nine games that season and he had 18 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 games with the Titans last season. He also played for Tennessee in 2018 and opened his career by playing five seasons with Washington.

Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor missed Sunday’s loss to Washington and Denzel Perryman (ankle), Cory Littleton (stinger), and Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) were all injured during the game, so there’s a need for depth at linebacker in Las Vegas.