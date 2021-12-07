Xavien Howard would have liked earlier bye week, have to “keep that momentum” going

Getty Images

The Dolphins ran their winning streak to five games by beating the Giants 20-9 on Sunday, but they won’t have a chance to make it six in a row this week.

It’s a bye week in Miami and that provides the team with a chance to rest aches and pains before returning for a four-game sprint that they hope ends with a playoff berth. Cornerback Xavien Howard said on Monday that he would have opted for an earlier bye week while stressing the need for the Dolphins to stay in the same groove during their time off.

“I’d prefer [the bye week] earlier because we’re on a roll right now and I want to keep that going,” Howard said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “Even though we got a bye, a lot of guys are probably banged up. We probably need it in Week 14. I definitely wanted it earlier, but we’re on a roll right now. We’ve just got to keep that momentum coming off the bye and got to do a lot of good things.”

Four of the five Dolphins wins have come against teams with losing records and they return to the field against the Jets and Saints, so the schedule sets up well in that regard. Now they just have to do their part to make sure they follow Howard’s advice about keeping things on track this week.