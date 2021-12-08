Aaron Rodgers not practicing Wednesday; Kurt Benkert to take all QB reps

Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers fractured pinky toe still an issue and Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Kurt Benkert will get an opportunity to show what he can do.

In practice, at least.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his press conference that Benkert will take all of the reps for Wednesday’s session. Benkert was just elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement with Love currently out. Love has told reporters he’s vaccinated, which would mean he’s on the COIVD-19 list for a positive test. If Love has a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours, he can return to the club.

Benkert will preside over what LaFleur told reporters will be a bit of a modified practice, with about 15 live reps. That’s around half of the usual number.

As for Rodgers, the quarterback still will presumably start against the Bears on Sunday. But it’s unclear whether or not he’ll practice this week. He did not participate in any practices in Week 12 before beating the Rams.

“We’ll just play day by day and see where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “If he can [practice], that’d be great. If he can’t, he can’t. I don’t think it’s going to be anything hindering him for the game.”

Rodgers has maintained since suffering the toe injury while working out during his COVID-19 quarantine that the fracture won’t cause him to miss any playing time.

The Packers host the Bears in Week 14 for Sunday Night Football.