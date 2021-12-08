Aidan Hutchinson would “love” to play for Texans or Lions

Getty Images

The Lions currently hold the top spot in the 2022 draft order. The Jaguars are second, the Texans third, the Jets fourth and the Giants fifth.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft day. In fact, he is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall choice.

Hutchinson is in Houston for the announcement of the Lombardi Award on Wednesday night. The award goes to the best lineman in college football.

He joined ESPN 97.5 earlier in the day and sounded as if he doesn’t care where he goes. He said he would love playing for the Texans.

“When I got off the airplane, it felt right,” Hutchinson said on The Wheelhouse, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “I can’t lie to you: Just the air, the atmosphere, the vibes, Houston is a good place to be. If they draft me, I’d love to play for the Texans.”

Hutchinson grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, as a fan or the Patriots, not the Lions. But he also wouldn’t turn his nose up at an opportunity to be the Lions’ choice.

“It was hard being a Lions fan,” Hutchinson said. “The Lions have been struggling for a while. I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

Hutchinson has 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 15 tackles for loss and 55 tackles through 13 games.