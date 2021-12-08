Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill fully participated in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Reports have indicated that Saints running back Alvin Kamara will return to action this weekend after meeting the last four games with a knee injury and the first practice report of the week points in that direction.

Kamara was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time in a long time on Wednesday and remaining at that level of participation the next couple of days should lead to Kamara getting a spot in the lineup this weekend. Kamara’s presence is always welcome and it’s all the more welcome with Mark Ingram going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Quarterback Taysom Hill was also a full participant after hurting his right middle finger last Thursday. There’s been no discussion of him missing time and his practice participation suggests he’s on track to play.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) were out of practice. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) were limited participants and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson began practicing after being designated for return from injured reserve.