Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks declares for NFL draft

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks declared for the 2022 NFL draft Wednesday. He announced he is opting out of the team’s bowl game.

The Razorbacks play Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Burks made All-SEC this season, catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

In three seasons in Fayetteville, Burks made 147 receptions for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns in 31 games.

The Hogs are replacing Burks with Jadon Haselwood, who announced he is transferring to Arkansas from Oklahoma. Haselwood made 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season.