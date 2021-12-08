Baker Mayfield: We still have everything in front of us, but now it’s crunch time

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t played up to preseason expectations, sitting at 6-6 heading into Week 14.

But the team isn’t out of the AFC playoff picture, even though Cleveland currently sits at last place in the AFC North.

The club will come off its bye for a rematch against the Ravens. Baltimore beat Cleveland on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, overcoming four Lamar Jackson interceptions in the victory.

After a Week 13 bye, quarterback Baker Mayfield said in his Wednesday press conference that he feels “confident where I’m at, where we’re at, and where we’re headed.”

“That’s kind of the mentality we went into it the last two weeks, is we still have everything in front of us,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan. “But now it’s crunch time. Everybody’s talking about playoffs, but we need to have that singular focus, block out everything else, and realize that we need to take care of business one day and one week at a time.”

Mayfield has played through several injuries in 2021, completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,413 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. But in his last three games, Mayfield’s completion rate has gone down to 51 percent, throwing for 496 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also lost a fumble.

The Browns will need Mayfield to get back to playing better football if the club is going to make the postseason.