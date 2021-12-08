Baker Mayfield: We still have everything in front of us, but now it’s crunch time

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 8, 2021, 11:44 AM EST
The Browns haven’t played up to preseason expectations, sitting at 6-6 heading into Week 14.

But the team isn’t out of the AFC playoff picture, even though Cleveland currently sits at last place in the AFC North.

The club will come off its bye for a rematch against the Ravens. Baltimore beat Cleveland on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, overcoming four Lamar Jackson interceptions in the victory.

After a Week 13 bye, quarterback Baker Mayfield said in his Wednesday press conference that he feels “confident where I’m at, where we’re at, and where we’re headed.”

“That’s kind of the mentality we went into it the last two weeks, is we still have everything in front of us,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan. “But now it’s crunch time. Everybody’s talking about playoffs, but we need to have that singular focus, block out everything else, and realize that we need to take care of business one day and one week at a time.”

Mayfield has played through several injuries in 2021, completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,413 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. But in his last three games, Mayfield’s completion rate has gone down to 51 percent, throwing for 496 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also lost a fumble.

The Browns will need Mayfield to get back to playing better football if the club is going to make the postseason.

  1. People love to rag on Mayfield, but he’s shown great toughness and heart to play through all of these injuries this year. He’s no superstar yet, but he’s a solid QB that can win games with a good team around him and that’s harder to find in this league than you would think.

  3. Playing this injured is just stupid. Yes he’s tough, but it’s still stupid. They have a competent backup that can move the chains so I don’t get it.

  4. I’m starting to question the HC decision making ability. Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch for Wk 13 vs the Ravens just so Jo Jo Natson could return kicks? You have to put your best players on the field. ALWAYS. Don’t over think it.

  5. “People love to rag on Mayfield” because he is rightfully perceived as a punk in interviews. If I had a dollar for every analyst in the media who has said he shows immaturity when presented w/ a fair question by the media, I could retire.

  7. This is the most important game of his still young life lose it and the season is over the fans will dump the Browns then the Browns will dump him in any way they can conceive of he can kiss that 30M dollar a year contract goodbye.

  8. Here is the failure in Cleveland. If Baker had taken a month off, the Browns record would be the same. BUT, they would have a healthy QB to make a playoff push. But instead, he is going to remain unhealthy all season, and they will have no chance at the playoffs. The decision making has been downright stupid.

  9. BayAreaBrownsBacker says:
    December 8, 2021 at 12:08 pm
    I’m starting to question the HC decision making ability. Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch for Wk 13 vs the Ravens just so Jo Jo Natson could return kicks? You have to put your best players on the field. ALWAYS. Don’t over think it.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Higgins? In the last 5 games (not counting the healthy scratch) he had 4 catches on 15 targets for 42 yards and 0 TDs. Yeah, you’ve got to put your best players on the field.

  10. Bill Belichick once again showed us how a HC creates a game plan to perfection that put’s his players into a position to succeed .

    Sound familiar if Stefanski would budge off his stubborn tactics that fail 3/4ths of the time we’d be forever grateful.

  11. Mayfield should have been benched a few weeks ago so he could get healthier. He said it was the worst he has felt, then a week later he said it is the best he has felt?? Something fishy about not playing the $6M QB backup, does haslam get rent money for the mayfield commercials?

