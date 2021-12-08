Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola leaving to join Nebraska’s staff

Getty Images

With Bears head coach Matt Nagy on one of the hottest seats in the NFL, it’s unsurprising that his coaching staff is beginning to look for work elsewhere.

One assistant has already found another job: Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is leaving to coach the offensive line at Nebraska.

The 38-year-old Raiola was an All-Big Ten center at Wisconsin and had a brief NFL career that saw him bounce around the league with several teams but only play in one regular-season game. He’s been on the Bears’ coaching staff since 2018.

Raiola’s brother, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska and won the Rimington Award as the best center in college football.