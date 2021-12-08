Bengals designate Trae Waynes, D’Ante Smith for return from IR

Getty Images

Cornerback Trae Waynes is making his way back to the Bengals lineup.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that Waynes and guard D'Ante Smith have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window.

Waynes dealt with a hamstring injury early in the season, but returned to start two games before injuring has hamstring again. He was placed on injured reserve after Week Five and is now set to try to lend a hand to Cincinnati’s playoff push. An extended run in the lineup would be a nice change of pace for Waynes as he missed all of 2020 with a torn pectoral.

Smith was a fourth-round pick this year. He has been out with a knee injury since mid-October and has not seen any regular season action.