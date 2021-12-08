Buccaneers designate Richard Sherman to return from IR

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that defensive back Richard Sherman could return to practice this week.

Now that is officially the case.

Tampa Bay announced on Wednesday that Sherman has been designated to return from injured reserve, beginning his 21-day practice window. He’s been out since suffering a calf injury during pregame warmups of the team’s Week 10 game against Washington.

Sherman signed with the Bucs back in late September after the team had suffered a series of injuries at defensive back. He also missed a pair of games with a hamstring injury.

In three games, Sherman has 11 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Arians also noted that Sherman could take snaps at safety once he’s back on the field.

The Buccaneers have also started the 21-day practice window for receiver Justin Watson, who has been on the physically unable to perform list. He underwent knee surgery in July. In 39 games, Watson has 23 career receptions for 258 yards with a pair of touchdowns.