Daniel Jones not cleared for contact, Giants “optimistic” Mike Glennon can play

It looks like the Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones for at least one more week.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday that Jones has not been cleared for contact after suffering a neck injury a couple of weeks ago. Jones was limited at practice last week and Judge said he’ll do some work on Wednesday.

Judge also said that there isn’t an indication that the injury is a season-ender for Jones, but that the team is wary of the quarterback doing anything that could cause a long-term issue.

All of that leaves little sense of when Jones might be able to play and that means the Giants need to find prepare someone else to start against the Chargers this weekend. Mike Glennon remains in the concussion protocol, although Judge said he’s “optimistic” that the veteran can be cleared in time to play. If not, Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start a little more than a week after joining the Giants.