Davante Adams limited in practice, Randall Cobb sits out

A couple of Packers wide receivers joined quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

Davante Adams was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and Randall Cobb didn’t practice at all because of a core muscle injury. Adams has been listed with shoulder and ankle injuries in recent weeks, but he’s been on the field for games. Cobb hasn’t missed a game yet this season.

Rodgers didn’t practice because of his toe injury. Kurt Benkert took the first-team reps with Jordan Love on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remains out of action while cornerback Kevin King (hip, knee) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited participants.