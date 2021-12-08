David Culley: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills will both take QB reps at Wednesday practice

Getty Images

Though NFL Media reported on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s wrist injury is bad enough to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, it appears there’s still a chance Taylor could play.

Houston head coach David Culley told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Taylor “should be all right.”

“He had a little hyperextension and it swelled up,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

Culley also said no decision has been made about who will start at QB in Week 14, but Taylor’s wrist won’t play a role in the choice. Taylor and rookie Davis Mills will both get practice reps in preparation for Seattle.

Taylor missed several weeks with a hamstring injury but has started both games the Texans have won this season. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 966 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 151 yards with three TDs.

In eight appearances with six starts, Mills sports a 66 percent completion rate with 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.