Hayden Hurst designated to return from injured reserve for Falcons

Getty Images

Tight end Hayden Hurst has missed the last three games for the Atlanta Falcons after injuring his ankle late in the team’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurst was rolled up on from behind on a run from Wayne Gallman on the first play of Atlanta’s final possession. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve the following week.

Hurst can practice with the team for up to three weeks before needing to be added back to the active roster. He is eligible to return to the roster for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers if he’s ready to return to action.

Hurst has 20 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in nine games this season for Atlanta.