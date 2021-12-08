Jason Garrett has interest in Duke head coaching job

Getty Images

A report Tuesday indicated Jason Garrett is on Duke’s radar for its vacant head coaching position, and, according to a source, Garrett has interest in the job.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko also are candidates for the job, Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer reports.

But Garrett, unlike Elliott and Elko, has head coaching experience.

He could sell recruits on his 9 1/2 seasons as the head coach of the Cowboys. Garrett, whom the Cowboys hired as offensive coordinator in 2007, helped develop Tony Romo and Dak Prescott into Pro Bowl quarterbacks and had NFL rushing champions in DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys went 85-67 in his tenure, making three playoff appearances. During Prescott’s rookie season, in 2016, Dallas went 13-3 and nearly advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys lost in the divisional round on Aaron Rodgers‘ Houdini, 36-yard pass to Jared Cook to set up a 51-yard game-winning field goal on the next play as time expired.

They also lost to the Packers in the divisional round in 2014 after Dez Bryant’s catch to the 1-yard line on fourth down late in the fourth quarter was overturned on replay. The league changed the definition of a catch that offseason.

Garrett had the Cowboys as contenders every season except 2015 when Romo was injured after playing only four games. The 4-12 record that season was the only season Garrett had a losing record.

Garrett became the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2020 after leaving Dallas, and he and the Giants parted ways Nov. 23.

The Blue Devils are seeking a coach to replace David Cutcliffe, who was 77-97 with six bowl appearances in 14 seasons.

Garrett has no college experience, but he did coach under Nick Saban as quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins in 2005-06 in his first coaching job.