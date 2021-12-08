Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is fine, some passes that looked off were bad routes by our receivers

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had an up-and-down season that has led to some talk that he might be struggling with an injury. Jerry Jones says that’s not the case.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott is 100 percent healthy, and that a bigger problem than Prescott missing on throws is receivers running bad routes.

“The thing that you’re seeing is sometimes the pass looks errant is because the receiver, for instance, ran the route two yards, cut it off two yards shorter. He should be out two more yards before he makes his cuts. It can make all the difference in the world as far as his ability to separate. It has a relativeness to the other receivers. And, so, if you’re not really crisp on the way the play was designed, relative to how many yards you go, the cut, then your passing game can look really off. That’s one of the answers: better routes,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Jones makes a valid point that outside observers don’t always know whether a quarterback missed on his pass, or whether the quarterback threw the pass exactly where it was supposed to be, but it looked off the mark because the receiver ran a bad route. The Cowboys may have a receiver problem that some are seeing as a quarterback problem.