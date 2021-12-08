Joe Haden out again for Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is going to miss his fourth straight game.

Haden has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Vikings because of a foot injury that has also kept him out of practice the last two weeks. Ahkello Witherspoon got the start in place of Haden in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

Left guard B.J. Finney has also been ruled out. He hurt his back against Baltimore and John Leglue came in to replace him. Joe Haeg remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, so that may be the plan for Thursday night as well.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle) have also been ruled out for the Steelers this week.