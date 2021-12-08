Justin Fields medically cleared, will start for Bears on Sunday

Getty Images

Consider Justin Fields back.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that the rookie quarterback has been medically cleared from his cracked ribs and is set to start against the Packers this week on Sunday Night Football.

Fields has missed the last two games after exiting in the third quarter of Chicago’s loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21. The quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he wasn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred since he didn’t get hit that hard on his last play, which was a scramble up the middle.

Fields also noted that the ribs injury he suffered against Clemson during the College Football Playoffs was “way worse” in part because he also injured his hip at that time. But for this, Field said he only cracked three ribs.

“I really just had to rest and give it time to heal,” Fields said Wednesday.

In 10 appearances with eight starts, Fields has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 311 yards with a pair of TDs.