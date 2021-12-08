Justin Herbert named the AFC’s offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert added a new wrinkle to his portfolio in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Herbert’s talent throwing the ball has been on display since he entered the league last year, but he showed off previously unknown talent as a receiver. Herbert reeled in a throw from wide receiver Keenan Allen for two-point conversion that helped L.A. to a 41-22 victory.

The receiver cameo was a small part of Herbert’s role in the win. He also went 26-of-35 for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception as the Chargers moved to 7-5 on the season. It’s the fifth time that Herbert has thrown for at least three scores in a game this season and the seventh time he’s thrown for at least 300 yards.

Herbert was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the second time he’s taken the prize this season.