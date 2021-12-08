Logan Thomas is headed back on injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington tight end Logan Thomas may have avoided a torn ACL last Sunday, but he didn’t avoid a season-ending knee injury.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Thomas is expected to be placed on injured reserve. Thomas was hurt when Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hit him in the knee in what Washington head coach Ron Rivera called an “avoidable” play late in the game.

Thomas had a previous injured reserve stint due to a hamstring injury and players can only be activated once a season. Thomas had 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six appearances this season and his absence will leave Washington without one of their top offensive weapons for the rest of the campaign.

Running back Jonathan Williams is set to be signed off the practice squad to fill Thomas’ spot on the active roster.