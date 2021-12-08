Randy Gregory back at practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that defensive end Randy Gregory would return to action this week “barring a surprise” with his injured calf.

No surprises have cropped up thus far and Gregory is taking another step back toward the lineup on Wednesday. He is set to practice with the team, which will formally open the 21-day window he has to practice and the team has to activate him.

Assuming all goes well on the field, the team should only be using a fraction of that window before Gregory is formally returned to the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was designated for return from injured reserve last week and he is also expected to play against Washington on Sunday.