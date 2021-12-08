Report: Mark Ingram to COVID-19 reserve list after positive test

Getty Images

Defensive end Cameron Jordan went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week and now another Saints player is heading there as well.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Ingram is going on the list after testing positive for COVID-19. Duncan reports that Ingram is vaccinated, which means he’ll be able to circumvent a 10-day isolation if he has two negative results on tests taken 24 hours apart.

That makes it possible that he’d be cleared to return in time to face theJets on Sunday, but it’s certainly unlikely and the Saints aren’t going to be planning on having him available.

Alvin Kamara has missed the last four games with a knee injury, but the hope in New Orleans is that he’ll be able to play this weekend. The Ingram news makes his return even more important for a team that’s trying to avoid its sixth loss in a row.