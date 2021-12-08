Seahawks’ Jamal Adams out for season with shoulder injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 8, 2021, 7:19 AM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams‘ season is over.

Adams suffered a torn labrum and other shoulder damage on Sunday and will have season-ending surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s the same shoulder Adams injured last season and had offseason labrum surgery to repair. The Seahawks expect Adams to make a full recovery for the 2022 season, but it’s obviously a significant concern when a player suffers the same serious injury two years in a row.

It’s also a major concern for the Seahawks that they’re continuing not to get the kind of return on their investment that they were expecting when they traded two first-round draft picks for Adams. Although he has shown flashes of playmaking ability at times, he hasn’t been the kind of player the Seahawks expected him to be even when healthy.

Adams signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Seahawks this year. His cap hit in 2022 will be $9.1 million.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Seahawks’ Jamal Adams out for season with shoulder injury

  2. Yea, those were draft picks well spent. Tear it down and rebuild starting with your 2nd round pick this year as the 1st was part of the trade to the Jets.

  6. Can’t say I’m surprised. I don’t watch Seahawks games often just by product of proximity, but every time I do, this guy goes for highlight reel hits by attempting to detonate people up with his shoulder every single time, regardless of whether or not the play calls for a hit like that. If that’s what you want out of your player and that’s what your player wants, more power to you, but then you gotta pay for it on the back end with stuff like this.

  7. Those high priced prime free agent athletes? The top of the hill is followed by a quick ride to the downhill slope of mediocrity. The only thing that remains is the price tag.

  8. Chasing players and giving up numerous 1st round picks seldom works. See the Rams, Seahawks and Bears to name just a few for the disappointing results.

  11. Hate to be the one to say it but Seattle’s defense looked better after he went down last week.

  12. eagleswin says:
    December 8, 2021 at 7:26 am
    Yea, those were draft picks well spent. Tear it down and rebuild starting with your 2nd round pick this year as the 1st was part of the trade to the Jets.
    ————————————————————————————————————————————-
    They are also missing a 3rd round pick this coming draft.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.