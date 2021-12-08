Seahawks’ Jamal Adams out for season with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams‘ season is over.

Adams suffered a torn labrum and other shoulder damage on Sunday and will have season-ending surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s the same shoulder Adams injured last season and had offseason labrum surgery to repair. The Seahawks expect Adams to make a full recovery for the 2022 season, but it’s obviously a significant concern when a player suffers the same serious injury two years in a row.

It’s also a major concern for the Seahawks that they’re continuing not to get the kind of return on their investment that they were expecting when they traded two first-round draft picks for Adams. Although he has shown flashes of playmaking ability at times, he hasn’t been the kind of player the Seahawks expected him to be even when healthy.

Adams signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Seahawks this year. His cap hit in 2022 will be $9.1 million.