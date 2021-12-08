Shaquill Griffin expected back this week for Jaguars from concussion

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin is expected to be able to return to action this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on his radio show on 1010XL that he anticipated Griffin would be able to return this week after missing the last two games due to a concussion.

“[Griffin] should be a go,” Meyer said, via Demetrius Harvey of BigCatCountry.com.

Griffin has started 10 games for Jacksonville this season after signing with the team this offseason after a four-year run with the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin has 36 tackles, five passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble in his 10 games played. Griffin played just 36 snaps in the team’s Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers before being forced to the sidelines. He had missed only one snap all season before the injury.

Griffin returned to limited participation in practice last Friday but was unable to clear concussion protocol in time for the game against the Los Angeles Rams.