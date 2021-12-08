T.J. Watt is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

There have been discussions about whether Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt should be in the MVP mix this week and his play against the Ravens in Week 13 is a big reason why the spotlight has shifted in that direction.

Watt set a new personal best with 3.5 sacks in the 20-19 win over the Steelers’ longtime rivals. He was also credited with six tackles, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble over the course of the game.

In addition to those numbers, Watt also provided pressure on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when he threw an incompletion on the two-point conversion that would have won the game for Baltimore.

All of that may not make Watt the MVP, but it did lead the NFL to name him as the AFC’s defensive player of the week.