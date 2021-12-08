Taysom Hill is preparing to play but admits uncertainty remains

Getty Images

The Saints listed quarterback Taysom Hill as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. But with an injured middle finger, called a “Mallet Finger,” Hill admits there still is uncertainty about the injury and how it will affect him.

“This is one of those things where I don’t know how it’s going to respond,” Hill said Wednesday, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “I’m just waiting to figure out the best process. What is my effectiveness in doing what I need to do to help us win? That’s just the stage that we’re in.”

Hill wore a splint wrapped in black tape on his injured finger, and he said that’s how he’s kept the finger since injuring it Thursday against the Cowboys.

Hill, who has spoken with multiple specialists, is proceeding as if he will start Sunday.

“I’m trying to find that balance, if I’m being honest,” Hill said. “I’ve had conversations with some of the coaches like, ‘I’m going out to play; I’m going out to compete; I’m going out to practice at full go this week. If you guys see something to where you feel like I can’t be as effective as I need to be, then I get it, I’m a team guy, I’ll be available to play at whatever capacity that looks like.’ But my mindset is to prepare to play.”

Hill wants to avoid surgery, if possible, which means he likely will spend eight weeks in the splint.