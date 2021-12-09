Allen Robinson planning to play against Packers on Sunday

Getty Images

It sounds like Chicago’s offense won’t just receive a boost from quarterback Justin Fields‘ return this week.

Receiver Allen Robinson told reporters on Thursday that he’s planning to be in the lineup as the Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football.

“Everything is trending in the right direction,” Robinson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robinson hasn’t played since Week Nine due to a hamstring injury. Robinson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, telling reporters it felt “real good” to do so.

Robinson’s most productive game of the season was his last one, catching four passes for 68 yards against the Steelers. He hasn’t gone over 100 yards in a game since Week 16 of last season, when he caught 10 passes for 103 yards against his former team, Jacksonville.

In nine games this year, Robinson has 30 receptions for 339 yards with one touchdown.