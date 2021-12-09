Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill fully participate in practice again

Getty Images

Two key pieces of the New Orleans offense remain on track to play as the team goes for a much-needed win in New York.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who has missed four games with a knee injury, fully participated in practice on Thursday, for the second straight day. Quarterback Taysom Hill, who finished Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand, also fully participated for the second straight day.

The Saints have lost five in a row for the first time in the Sean Payton era, after starting 5-2. Injuries have decimated the offense, with seven of the preferred starters missing multiple games in recent weeks.

Tackle Ryan Ramcyzk didn’t practice on Thursday, putting him in line to miss his fourth straight game. Tackle Terron Armstead, who returned to play in the Thanksgiving game against the Bills, has practiced on a limited basis this week with a knee injury.

New on Thursday’s report is receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was limited with a hamstring injury after fully participating on Wednesday.

At 5-7, the Saints currently are on the outside looking in. But they remain alive in the crazy scrum for playoff positioning in the NFC. A win over the Jets improves their chances; another loss would be very hard to overcome, especially with a trip to Tampa looming in Week 15.