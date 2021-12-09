Andrew Whitworth will be NFL’s first 40-year-old starting left tackle, doesn’t plan to retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2021, 8:42 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth will turn 40 years old on Sunday, and on Monday night he’ll start for the Rams against the Cardinals and become the first 40-year-old starting left tackle in NFL history. And he’s not done yet.

Whitworth is under contract to the Rams next year for a $7.5 million base salary plus a $5.5 million roster bonus, and he says if the Rams want to keep paying him, he wants to keep playing for them.

“To me, the only way that I would retire is there’d have to be a situation where either financially the Rams can’t afford me or there’s just some way where it doesn’t work out for the both of us for me to be back,” Whitworth said, via ESPN. “So that would really be the only scenario where I would ever really see me retiring.”

Rams coach Sean McVay sounds like he wants Whitworth back next year.

“He sure has meant a lot to this organization both on and off the field,” McVay said. “I think sometimes you take for granted that he’s 40 years old. If you didn’t know with the bald head and stuff like that, I mean he moves around like he’s young and he’s got great athleticism.”

Next year, Whitworth may become the NFL’s first 41-year-old starting left tackle.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Andrew Whitworth will be NFL’s first 40-year-old starting left tackle, doesn’t plan to retire

  2. If you’re productive and still perform at a high level, age is meaningless no matter the profession.

  3. Some people are super human compared to the other 99% of Humans on Earth, I’d say Whitworth falls into the category. Playing LT in the NFL at 40 years old is INSANE!!! He is starting to slow down but he definitely is one of the best to ever do it.

    All of that said I think the Rams offensive line as a whole is in trouble come next Monday night. The Rams offensive line has been struggling and AZ not only has an elite defense they have one of the best pass rushs in the NFL with several excellent pass rushers who can ruin your QBs day an wreck your game plan. I think the Rams are going to struggle keeping AZ’s dogs off of Stafford. On the other side of the ball there is no way LA”s defense can contain the embarrassment of rich’s AZ has the skill positions. Rams are going to seriously struggle versus AZ, I think score will be closer this time but I think AZ wins comfortably by 7-10 points.

  4. To be a good Olineman at age 40 is incredible.
    As impressive as Brady is, this is far more impressive.
    LT involves heavy contact every play.
    Thats amazing to be able to do this effectively at age 40.

  5. Congrats to big Whit. He was very underappreciated both nationally and locally here in Cincinnati (at least by the front office, fans loved him). Stand up dude and an Elite MONSTER at left tackle for many many years.

  6. This is the kind of upbeat story everyone likes to read.

    I hope he continues to play next year.

  7. Even at the age of 40 Whitworth is a better left tackle than the vast majority of starting left tackles in the NFL. Future 1st ballot hall of fame for Mr. Whitworth.

  8. “At the end of the day, you’re all going to die.” – Andrew Whitworth. #TheMoreYouKnow

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.