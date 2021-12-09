Bills’ Micah Hyde on attitude after loss to Patriots: “Damn right I’m a sore loser”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2021, 2:03 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars
Bills safety Micah Hyde was not happy after Monday night’s loss to the Patriots, and he took exception in particular to a question from a reporter who asked if he was “embarrassed” by the way the defense played. With a little time to think about it, Hyde had calmed down a little, but was still not happy with Monday’s results.

Hyde talked to reporters again this week and said that he will always be in a foul mood after a loss, and he sees how much he hates losing as one of his strengths as a player.

Damn right I’m a sore loser. Show me a sore loser and I’m gonna show you a winner,” Hyde said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We want to win. Everybody in this damn locker room should be a sore loser.”

The Bills’ defense will have another challenge, but a very different challenge, on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Hyde hopes he doesn’t have to show what a sore loser he is again.

14 responses to “Bills’ Micah Hyde on attitude after loss to Patriots: “Damn right I’m a sore loser”

  2. Show me a sore loser and I’m gonna show you a winner — huh? But you lost, dude. Being salty about it doesn’t mean you instead won. Don’t believe me, ask Herm: YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME!

    Not lose the game and say, hey, I’m a winner ‘cus I’m testy talkin’. SMDH.

  3. Good, get used to it. Conference championships are not easy to come by (unless Biills move to NFC East)

  4. One side of me wants Buffalo to destroy Brady so the announcers of the game spend a few moments talking about someone other then Brady. But as a fan of another AFC team that needs Buffalo to lose it is a tough call to pull for either.

  5. Apparently you didn’t have a clue to what was being done to you. You’d think after a half where nearly 20 rushes were attempted you would have exerted some leadership and focused on the run. You can be sore all you want. But you definitely proved you are a LOSER.

  6. McDermott said he sat less experienced returners so mistakes like Harry’s that could impact the game don’t happen. Sounded like he was trying to score coaching points vis-a-vis Belichick.

    Hyde slipped (just like Harry did on that punt) on Harris’ TD run because he overran the running lane Harris cut back into. For the record, Harry threw a key block on that run. Someone might want to tell McDermott.

  7. The defense gave up 14 points, so asking if they were embarrassed was a pointless question intended to be aggressive and belittling. Before the game, if you’d said the Bills would hold the Pats to 14 I think everyone would’ve been fine with that.

    But the Pats ran the ball a lot…so what? Defenses know what the offense is gonna do a lot of the time and can’t stop it – why is this any different? Maybe the problem is that the offense only scored 10 points at home.

  8. Main thing is by handling their interview the way Poyer and Hyde did, it created a distraction that has lasted all week. Even having to answer questions like that is a waste of time and mental cycles. Taking the high road may be annoying for a player, but it pays off for the team.

  9. Tabasco, it’s not that the Patriots were able to run on the Bills. It’s that the Bills knew they were going to run and couldn’t stop it, even with ten in the box. There was no trickery. Just execution. They couldn’t stop two QB sneaks from gaining four yards with ten in the box. McDermott was so frustrated he wasted a timeout to challenge a 1st down that had zero chance of being overturned.

    Belichick was comfortable with a 4 point lead because, worst case, he would not need more than a field goal to tie and the Patriots had the wind in the 4th quarter. The pressure was always on the Bills and McDermott, and McDermott looked like the pressure was getting to him.

  10. The reporter was being a jerk. I don’t care if the other teams runs on every single play, the fact is, the bills Defense only gave up 14 points. The ones that should be embarrassed is the big money QB, who has weapons all around him but could only muster 10 points. Would have been 3, if New England doesn’t muff the punt return.

  11. The reporter got EXACTLY the reaction he wanted. He played them like a fiddle.
    Might not like the question he asked, but don’t then give him what he was seeking.
    That said, the Bills d got played, the Patriots did not try to pass and they didn’t even try and disguise their run plays, they just lined up and pushed the Bills d all over the place.
    McDermott may not want to admit it, but he got Belichick’ed and by saying what he said about the fact after they game, proves it even more. In both cases, players and head coach, responses to question asked weren’t thought out well before opening mouth and inserting foot.
    The score of that game was actually 14-3, Bills don’t score a TD without Harry’s huge blunder. #GIFT

  13. This storyline that ‘everybody knew’ the Pats would run the ball every time is false. I think a lot of people were shocked in the end that Belichick showed such little faith in his QB that he wouldn’t let him throw. I felt bad for Mac.

  14. I kept thinking that Mac was going to pull the ball back and hit Bourne over the middle one of those times, but they never really needed to. Mac said as much in one of his local interviews on Monday.

