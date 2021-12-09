Bills’ Micah Hyde on attitude after loss to Patriots: “Damn right I’m a sore loser”

Getty Images

Bills safety Micah Hyde was not happy after Monday night’s loss to the Patriots, and he took exception in particular to a question from a reporter who asked if he was “embarrassed” by the way the defense played. With a little time to think about it, Hyde had calmed down a little, but was still not happy with Monday’s results.

Hyde talked to reporters again this week and said that he will always be in a foul mood after a loss, and he sees how much he hates losing as one of his strengths as a player.

“Damn right I’m a sore loser. Show me a sore loser and I’m gonna show you a winner,” Hyde said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We want to win. Everybody in this damn locker room should be a sore loser.”

The Bills’ defense will have another challenge, but a very different challenge, on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Hyde hopes he doesn’t have to show what a sore loser he is again.