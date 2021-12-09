Browns place Anthony Walker, Jamie Gillan on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns will likely be without a pair of key players for their rematch against the Ravens on Sunday.

Cleveland placed linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Gillan, while vaccinated, tested positive. But given that it’s already Thursday, there’s less time for Gillan to have a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours for him to play.

Walker missed a few games due to injury early in the season, but is one of Cleveland’s key defenders. He’s recorded 85 total tackles, a sack, and a pair of pass breakups this season.

Gillan is averaging 43.9 yards per punt this season.

The Browns also placed tight end David Njoku on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.