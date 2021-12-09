Chargers great Leslie “Speedy” Duncan dies at 79

Getty Images

Former Chargers cornerback Leslie “Speedy” Duncan has died. He was 79.

“Speedy was, as his nickname fittingly would indicate, a player who was ahead of his time,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the entire Duncan family, his teammates and everyone who was touched by Speedy and his larger-than-life personality. He will be sorely missed.”

Duncan played seven seasons for the Chargers and four for Washington, with his career spanning from 1964-74. He was a three-time AFL all-star with the Chargers and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1971 with Washington.

Duncan is tied for the franchise record of most interceptions in one game, picking three passes against the Raiders on Sept. 25, 1966. His seven picks in 1966 tied for seventh-most interceptions in a season in team history.

His 21 interceptions with the Chargers ties him for seventh in team history.

He was inducted in the team’s Hall of Fame in 1995 and was a member of the Chargers’ 40th and 50th Anniversary Teams.