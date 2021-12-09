Chip Kelly could be headed back to Oregon

Getty Images

Nearly a decade after Chip Kelly left Oregon for the NFL, Kelly could be heading back to Oregon.

John Canzano of the Oregonian reports that Oregon has requested permission to speak with Kelly for the vacancy created by Mario Cristobal’s departure for Miami.

Kelly, who has coached at UCLA since 2018, spent three years with the Eagles and one with the 49ers. He had a 28-36 record in the NFL.

If he returns to Oregon, UCLA will then be looking for a head coach. Its last two hires have been former NFL coaches. Before Kelly, Jim Mora served as the coach.

Last week, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, in a conference call with L.A. reporters, specifically mentioned his respect for UCLA. That is not a suggestion that he’d want the job. It’s just a statement of fact. Do with it what you will.