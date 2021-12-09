Dalvin Cook has 117 rushing yards, TD on seven carries as Vikings lead 16-0

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook‘s shoulder isn’t preventing him from doing anything he wants to do. The Vikings running back, who is wearing a harness, is having his way with the Steelers defense.

He has 117 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. Cook has more rushing yards in only two games this season: He ran for 140 against Carolina in Week 6 and 131 in Week 2 against Carolina.

The 117 yards is the most in the first half of a game in his career.

The Vikings have 137 rushing yards on 10 carries, with Alexander Mattison getting 20 yards on three carries.

Cook’s 29-yard touchdown run has given the Vikings a 16-0 lead.

It could be worse for the Steelers. Greg Joseph missed his first extra point try wide right, his fourth missed PAT of the year, and he missed a 53-yard field goal wide left.