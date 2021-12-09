Dalvin Cook rushes for 153 yards, two touchdowns in first half as Vikings lead 23-0

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook is shouldering the load for the Vikings tonight.

The running back, who is wearing a harness to protetct his injured left shoulder that kept him out of Sunday’s game, has 153 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Minnesota has a 23-0 halftime lead.

It’s the most yards for any running back in the first half of a game this season, the most rushing yards ever for Cook in the first half and the most rushing yards Cook has had in a game this season.

Cook’s career best is the 206 yards he rushed for against the Lions on Nov. 8, 2020.

The Steelers rank 27th in rush defense and will fall after tonight’s game. Of the Vikings’ 300 first half yards, 176 came on the ground. Alexander Mattison has three carries for 20 yards.

Cook has touchdown runs of 29 and 7 yards. Justin Jefferson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins and has six receptions for 67 yards. Cousins is 10-of-19 for 124 yards with a touchdown.

The Steelers haven’t done much better on offense. They have allowed four sacks, are 1-of-7 on third down and are averaging 2.5 yards per play. Pittsburgh has 66 total yards and five first downs, with 26 yards and three first downs came on the Steelers’ first drive that ended in a missed 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.