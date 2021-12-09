Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, Saquon Barkley are limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Mike Glennon took the next step in his return from a concussion, practicing on a limited basis Thursday. The Giants are optimistic he can play Sunday.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) also was limited, but he won’t play against the Chargers.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) remained limited.

Receiver Kenny Golladay (rib) and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) remained limited.

Defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad) did not practice again.